Hertl registered an assist and two hits in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Hertl has picked up helpers in consecutive contests, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the last nine games. In that longer span, the top-line center has three goals and nine assists. For the season, he's been a steady producer with 16 points (three on the power play), 35 shots on net, 22 hits, 17 blocked shots, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating.