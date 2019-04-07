Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Generates 74 points

Hertl dished out two helpers in Saturday's win over the Avalanche.

Hertl had a breakout season. He posted career highs of 22 goals and 46 points in the 2017-18 campaign, and he shattered those marks this season with 35 tallies an 74 points in 77 games. The 25-year-old also ended the season on a seven-game, 10-point streak, and he figures to be a solid fantasy play in the postseason if the Sharks can make a run.