Hertl scored a power-play goal and dished an assist in Friday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Hertl spent two weeks on the NHL's COVID-19 list, but he returned without any apparent rust. The Czech forward opened the scoring at 7:57 of the first period and added a helper on Timo Meier's tally in the third. Hertl has 13 points, 34 shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in 18 contests. He should be expected to work in a top-six role going forward.