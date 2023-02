Hertl scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Hertl has multiple points in two of his three games since the All-Star break. The 29-year-old snapped a 10-game goal drought with his empty-netter Sunday. He's up to 15 tallies, 47 points (14 on the power play), 119 shots on net, 59 hits, 41 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 52 outings.