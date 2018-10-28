Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Good to go Sunday
Hertl (undisclosed) will be in the lineup against host Anaheim on Sunday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Kurz separately noted that Hertl looked to be bothered by an issue to his left arm or wrist in upon taking a faceoff late in the second period of Friday's game against the Hurricanes. Fortunately, it turned out to be a minor issue, and Hertl should once again be a safe roll in fantasy leagues. He's jumped out to a career-best offfensive pace with four goals and six assists through his first 10 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.