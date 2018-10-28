Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Good to go Sunday

Hertl (undisclosed) will be in the lineup against host Anaheim on Sunday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Kurz separately noted that Hertl looked to be bothered by an issue to his left arm or wrist in upon taking a faceoff late in the second period of Friday's game against the Hurricanes. Fortunately, it turned out to be a minor issue, and Hertl should once again be a safe roll in fantasy leagues. He's jumped out to a career-best offfensive pace with four goals and six assists through his first 10 games this season.