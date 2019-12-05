Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Good to go
Hertl (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Thursday's clash with Carolina.
Hertl exited Tuesday's loss to the Capitals in the third period for precautionary reasons, but he was never in serious danger of missing Thursday's tilt. The 26-year-old, who's racked up 10 goals and 23 points in 25 games this campaign, is expected to skate on San Jose's second line and first power-play unit against the Hurricanes.
