Hertl scored a goal on five shots, added an assist, recorded three hits, logged two PIM and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Both of his points came on the power play. Hertl has scored a goal in four of the last five games. His helper was his first since Feb. 23. The 29-year-old forward is up to 19 goals, 53 points, including a career-best 17 on the power play, 149 shots on net, 76 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating through 64 outings overall.