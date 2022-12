Hertl received a two-game suspension Monday for high-sticking Calgary's Elias Lindholm.

Hertl will miss both of San Jose's games this week and will be eligible to return Dec. 27 in Vancouver. The 29-year-old has 32 points in 33 games, including 11 over his last nine outings. While he's out, Logan Couture will likely step into the No. 1 center role.