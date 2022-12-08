Hertl recorded two assists (one on the power play), seven shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Hertl has put up four multi-point efforts in his last eight games. The 29-year-old has four goals and five assists in that span, but his offense has mainly gone to waste as the Sharks have won just one of those games. He's up to nine goals, 18 helpers, six power-play points, 68 shots on net, 33 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 29 contests.