Hertl will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday for high-sticking Calgary's Elias Lindholm on Sunday.

Hertl was assessed a two-minute penalty on the play just six seconds into the third period. He notched one goal and one assist in the Sharks' 5-2 loss to Flames. Hertl may not be available for Tuesday's rematch with Calgary if he receives a suspension.

