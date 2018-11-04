Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Heads to locker room after high hit

Hertl headed off to the locker room after taking an apparent shoulder to the head Saturday against the Flyers, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

It's too early to speculate about the severity of Hertl's injury, but going to the locker room after getting hit up high is never a good sign. Hertl recorded an assist prior to this incident for his 14th point in as many games.

