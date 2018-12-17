Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Helps rattle host Chicago
Hertl scored at even strength and also picked up a power-play assist in Sunday's 7-3 road win over the Blackhawks.
Hertl is on fire having produced three multi-point outings over the last four games. Even though he's up to 10 goals and 15 assists on the season, there are four members of Team Teal with more points than the sixth-year winger from the Czech Republic. This isn't a knock on Hertl but a reminder that the Sharks have plenty of mouths to feed, thus making it difficult to determine who's going to be a fantasy hockey hero on any given night.
