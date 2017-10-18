Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Huge effort Tuesday
Hertl fashioned a power-play goal on six shots, an assist, four hits and a block in Tuesday's 5-2 home win over the Canadiens.
This was the fifth two-point game for Hertl dating back to the start of last season. He's getting a healthy amount of power-play ice time each game at 2:53, and it's worth noting that Team Teal has been quite successful on the man advantage in the infancy of this 2017-18 campaign -- we're talking six conversions on 21 attempts for an immaculate conversion rate of 28.6 percent. All things considered, you could do much worse than rolling with Hertl as a No. 3 or 4 fantasy forward.
