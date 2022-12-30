Hertl scored twice, dished an assist, added three hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

One of Hertl's two goals came on the power play. Despite the impressive outing, it wasn't enough to get the Sharks out of their funk -- they've won just once in the last six games. The 29-year-old has at least been a bright spot with six goals and six helpers through nine outings in December. He's up to 13 tallies, 35 points, 88 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-4 rating through 35 contests overall.