Hertl scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Hertl received a pass from Radim Simek in the Sharks' defensive zone and went coast-to-coast before snapping a shot past Wild goalie Cam Talbot. The 27-year-old Hertl has seven points in his last nine games. For the season, the Czech forward has racked up 13 tallies, 27 points, 75 shots on net, 21 PIM and a minus-1 rating.