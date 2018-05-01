Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Late goal not enough in overtime loss

Hertl notched the game-tying goal versus the Golden Knights to send Game 3 into overtime Monday, but the Sharks ultimately lost at home, 4-3.

With just under two minutes remaining in regulation, Hertl invigorated the home crowd with a 5-on-5 equalizer, but William Karlsson skated right past Sharks defenseman Paul Martin to end the game with a filthy snipe in overtime. Faceoff stats rarely apply to scoring in fantasy leagues, but it's worth noting that Hertl won all three of his draws in the offensive zone at even strength in this one -- that certainly won't hurt his value in virtual settings after he saw close to a five-percent increase in defensive zone shifts during the regular season.