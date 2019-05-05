Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Leads Sharks with two goals

Hertl scored both goals for the Sharks in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Hertl hadn't scored since Game 7 of the first round, but he accounted for all of the Sharks' offense in Saturday's win, which puts them ahead 3-2 in the series. He is up to eight goals and four helpers in 12 postseason contests. Hertl remains a top fantasy option in playoff formats.