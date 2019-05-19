Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Leaves Game 5 Sunday
Hertl (undisclosed) did not play in the third period of Sunday's Game 5 loss to St. Louis, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Hertl scored his first goal of the series in Game 4 but didn't get much going in Game 5 as his Sharks were shut out. It's unclear when or how the 25-year-old was injured, but his status for Game 6 on Tuesday is up in the air.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...