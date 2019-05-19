Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Leaves Game 5 Sunday

Hertl (undisclosed) did not play in the third period of Sunday's Game 5 loss to St. Louis, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Hertl scored his first goal of the series in Game 4 but didn't get much going in Game 5 as his Sharks were shut out. It's unclear when or how the 25-year-old was injured, but his status for Game 6 on Tuesday is up in the air.