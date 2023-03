Hertl scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Hertl tallied in the second period to give the Sharks a 3-2 lead. The 29-year-old wrapped up a productive March that saw him log six goals and five assists over 14 contests. For the season, the top-six center has 21 tallies, 59 points, 170 shots, 87 hits, 54 blocked shots and a minus-27 rating through 72 appearances.