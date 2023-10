Hertl posted an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Hertl had the lone helper on Anthony Duclair's third-period tally. While he's picked up four assists in as many contests, Hertl is still searching for a goal. He's added just six shots on net, four hits, four blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating. The 29-year-old is centering the top line and first power-play unit, so he should be at or near the top of the Sharks' scoring list for the season.