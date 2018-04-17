Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Logs third playoff point in as many games
Hertl scored a power-play goal in Monday's one-sided victory over the Ducks.
Hertl may have only been involved on one of the eight goals Monday, but it also marked his second goal and third point in the first three games of the series as the Sharks took a commanding 3-0 lead in the opening round over a cross-state rival in the Ducks. He will attempt to keep things rolling as the Sharks look to finish off the sweep at home in Game 4 on Wednesday.
