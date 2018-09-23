Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Main distributor on two goals
Hertl crafted two primary assists in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.
Hertl picked up both apples in the first period. He also had a shootout attempt on Max Lagace in the skills competition, but Lagace came up with the save. We're expecting to see Hertl more confident than ever after signing a four-year, $22.5 million extension in July.
