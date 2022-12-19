Hertl scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Hertl helped out on Timo Meier's tally in the first period before scoring one of his own in the third. In addition to his two points, Hertl added five shots on net, four hits and two PIM for a fairly well-rounded stat line for fantasy managers. The 29-year-old center has five multi-point efforts in his last nine contests, racking up six goals and five helpers in that span. For the year, he's at 11 tallies, 21 helpers, 82 shots on net, 40 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 33 appearances.