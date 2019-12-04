Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Makes precautionary exit

Hertl (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game versus the Capitals early in the third period, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Hertl took a tumble in the corner on the shift and did not return to the game. Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports that coach Pete DeBoer decided to keep Hertl out of the game as a precaution. The Sharks trailed 5-1 when the Czech forward was hurt. It seems like this is just a minor situation, but Hertl's status should be confirmed ahead of Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes.