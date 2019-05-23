Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Missed Game 6 with head injury
Hertl missed Tuesday's series-ending Game 6 loss to the Blues due to a head injury, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.
The specific nature of Hertl's injury wasn't released prior to Tuesday's contest, but this news doesn't come as a surprise considering it was a high hit from St. Louis' Ivan Barbashev that knocked him out of Game 5. The 25-year-old winger should be at full strength heading into next season, and he'll be looking to build upon a fantastic 2018-19 campaign in which he set career highs in goals (35) and assists (39) in 77 games. Hertl should be viewed as a top-tier fantasy option with plenty of upside ahead of next year's drafts.
