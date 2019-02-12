Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Multiple points in last three games

Hertl scored a goal and added an assisted in Monday's 7-2 win over the Canucks.

February has been kind to the versatile forward, as he now has three consecutive multi-point outings after scoring four goals and three assists in that span. Hertl added three shots in Monday's win. For the season, he is at 53 points in 52 games, and he's averaged 2:53 on the power play.