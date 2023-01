Hertl produced an assist, three shots on goal, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Hertl has earned four points over four contests since returning from a two-game suspension. The 29-year-old set up Timo Meier's third-period tally to pad the Sharks' lead to 4-2. Hertl is up to 36 points (13 goals, 23 helpers), 91 shots on net, 16 PIM, 45 hits and a minus-4 rating through 37 appearances.