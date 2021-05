Hertl tallied a goal and an assist with three shots in a 4-3 loss to the Avalanche on Saturday.

Hertl set up Alexander Barabanov's power-play strike in the second period, then rounded out the scoring with an extra-attacker goal late in the final frame. Hertl has hit the scoresheet in seven of his last nine tilts and has produced 16 goals and 20 assists on the year, matching his 2019-20 output in both categories, albeit in three fewer games.