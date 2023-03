Hertl scored a goal in San Jose's 4-2 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

Hertl found the back of the net in the second period to tie the game at 2-2. He has 18 goals and 51 points in 63 contests this season. Hertl has provided a goal in three of his last four games, though the 29-year-old has also gone seven straight outings without an assist.