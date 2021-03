Hertl scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Hertl struck at 1:43 of the third period to give the Sharks a 4-1 lead. The Czech center has been locked in since he returned from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list -- he has three goals and five helpers in his last eight games. The 27-year-old is at 19 points, 45 shots and a minus-2 rating through 25 contests overall.