Hertl scored a goal in a 5-1 loss to Nashville on Saturday.

Hertl's marker came midway through the third period and merely narrowed the Predators' lead to 4-1, so it came too late to have any real influence over the game. It did extend Hertl's scoring streak to three contests, though, and brings him up to a goal and five points in five appearances this season. The 29-year-old is likely to surpass the 60-point milestone for the third consecutive campaign.