Hertl put up two assists in a 3-2 shootout loss to Montreal on Friday.

Putting up points this season has been like pushing a boulder uphill for Hertl, who inked a huge contract extension with the bottom-dwelling Sharks in March 2022. He clearly loves the place and the team, and quietly, he's also delivered nine points, including six helpers, in his last 10 games. Hertl also has 27 shots in that span. You may be able to pick up him for almost nothing, but beware that plus-minus. He's already at minus-16 in just 20 games. That's an ugly record if it continues to grow.