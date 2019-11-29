Play

Sharks' Tomas Hertl: No-go Friday

Hertl (ankle) isn't expected to play Friday against L.A., NHL.com's Ross McKeon reports.

Hertl will miss a fifth straight game, but he resumed skating Wednesday, so he should be ready to return sooner rather than later. Another update on the 26-year-old forwarrd's status should surface ahead of Saturday's game against Arizona.

