Sharks' Tomas Hertl: No-go Friday
Hertl (ankle) isn't expected to play Friday against L.A., NHL.com's Ross McKeon reports.
Hertl will miss a fifth straight game, but he resumed skating Wednesday, so he should be ready to return sooner rather than later. Another update on the 26-year-old forwarrd's status should surface ahead of Saturday's game against Arizona.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.