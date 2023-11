Hertl won't play Monday against Washington because of a mid-body injury, per Max Miller of The Hockey News.

Hertl has produced four goals, 16 points, 47 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and 22 hits over 21 games this season. The injury is not believed to be serious, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News. Luke Kunin is projected to replace Hertl on the top line.