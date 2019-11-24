Play

Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Not playing Saturday

Hertl (undisclosed) did not take the ice for pregame warmups and will be out for Saturday's contests versus the Islanders, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The undisclosed injury will cost Hertl a second game. He was a game-time decision entering Saturday -- that should give him a good chance of being ready for Monday's road game with the Kings.

