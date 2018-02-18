Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Not ready to return

Hertl (shoulder) won't play in Sunday's game against Dallas, but will travel with the team for the upcoming road trip, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.

This will mark two games that his malady has kept him out of the lineup, and since Danny O'Regan was recalled from AHL San Jose for the tilt, he'll likely serve as an emergency forward. Hertl can return next on Tuesday against St. Louis, and will look to build upon the 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) he's already posted in 57 games.