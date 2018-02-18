Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Not ready to return
Hertl (shoulder) won't play in Sunday's game against Dallas, but will travel with the team for the upcoming road trip, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.
This will mark two games that his malady has kept him out of the lineup, and since Danny O'Regan was recalled from AHL San Jose for the tilt, he'll likely serve as an emergency forward. Hertl can return next on Tuesday against St. Louis, and will look to build upon the 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) he's already posted in 57 games.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...