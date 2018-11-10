Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Not ruling out Sunday return

Hertl (head) is staying positive through his recovery and hopes to return as soon as Sunday against the Flames, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

While Hertl has missed three straight games, the Sharks have left him on the active roster even though they could easily summon a player from AHL San Jose since the teams share a home rink. Pashelka notes that Hertl will need further testing, however, so fantasy owners will have to hang tight in anticipation of the game-day decision regarding one of Team Teal's top forwards.