Hertl posted an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Blues.

Hertl gained control of the puck at the end of a penalty kill in the second period. He got it to Marcus Sorensen, who set up Ryan Donato for the Sharks' lone tally of the game. Hertl has a goal and five helpers in five games since he was cleared from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The Czech center is up to 17 points, 39 shots and a minus-2 rating through 22 contests.