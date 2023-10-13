Hertl registered an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hertl helped out on Filip Zadina's first-period tally, which was all the Sharks could put past Logan Thompson. With Logan Couture (lower body) on injured reserve, Hertl is arguably the most established forward on the Sharks' roster. He's produced 60-plus points in three of the last five seasons, the two exceptions being the COVID-shortened campaigns. While he'll likely carry an ugly plus-minus rating, Hertl should still be productive enough to help in fantasy.