Hertl produced an assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Hertl has two assists in his last three games, but he went four contests without a point before that. The 28-year-old's offense hasn't been at its usual level through the first two weeks of the season -- he's been limited to three points in eight games. He's added 20 shots on net, nine hits, six blocked shots and four PIM, but his minus-6 rating is tough to weather when he's not putting up much scoring.