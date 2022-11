Hertl notched two assists in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Kraken.

Hertl helped out on the last two goals of Timo Meier's hat trick. The pair of assists extended Hertl's point streak to five games (one goal, five helpers). The 29-year-old center is up to five goals, 15 assists, 40 shots on net, 24 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 22 appearances while working in a top-line role.