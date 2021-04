Hertl recorded a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Hertl has racked up two goals and four assists in his last six games. The Czech center is up to 26 points, 69 shots on net, 19 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 34 contests. He's essentially locked in as the second-line center, so Hertl will get often see quality scoring opportunities.