Sharks' Tomas Hertl: On modest three-game point streak
Hertl scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.
Hertl opened the scoring at 10:50 of the first period, converting on a Joe Thornton pass for the goal. Hertl has two goals and a helper in his last three contests, but he's also posted a minus-3 rating in that span. For the year, the 26-year-old has 12 goals, 26 points, 71 shots on goal and a minus-16 rating in 31 games.
