Sharks' Tomas Hertl: One of each on power play

Hertl scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Golden Knights in Game 7.

Hertl had eight points in the series, which co-led the team with Logan Couture. Five of those points came in the last three games while the Sharks faced elimination. Hertl will likely remain a productive fantasy option throughout the Sharks' run, which continues against the Avalanche in the second round.