Sharks' Tomas Hertl: One of each on power play
Hertl scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Golden Knights in Game 7.
Hertl had eight points in the series, which co-led the team with Logan Couture. Five of those points came in the last three games while the Sharks faced elimination. Hertl will likely remain a productive fantasy option throughout the Sharks' run, which continues against the Avalanche in the second round.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...