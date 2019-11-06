Sharks' Tomas Hertl: One of each Tuesday
Hertl scored a goal and added a helper in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Hertl scored at 4:39 of the third period and later set up Timo Meier's empty-net goal to cap the victory. Hertl's tally stood up as the game-winning goal, his first of the year in that category. The Czech center has five goals and 14 points through 16 games, with five of his points coming on the power play. Fantasy owners will be frustrated by his minus-11 rating, but the point production should be enough to make up for it.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.