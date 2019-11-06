Sharks' Tomas Hertl: One of each Tuesday

Hertl scored a goal and added a helper in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Hertl scored at 4:39 of the third period and later set up Timo Meier's empty-net goal to cap the victory. Hertl's tally stood up as the game-winning goal, his first of the year in that category. The Czech center has five goals and 14 points through 16 games, with five of his points coming on the power play. Fantasy owners will be frustrated by his minus-11 rating, but the point production should be enough to make up for it.