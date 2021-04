Hertl scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Hertl and Logan Couture switched lines Wednesday, with the former playing between Alexander Barabanov and Evander Kane. The Sharks' new top line combined on Kane's opening goal, and Hertl added the empty-netter as insurance in the third period. The 27-year-old Hertl is up to 15 tallies, 34 points, 90 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 43 contests.