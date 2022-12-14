Hertl scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Hertl tallied the opening goal just 3:50 into the game. The 29-year-old has five goals and four helpers over his last seven games, a surge that has gotten him to the 10-goal and 30-point marks in 31 contests. The center has added 74 shots on net, 34 hits, 23 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating while playing a big role in all situations.