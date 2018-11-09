Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Out again Friday
Hertl (head) isn't in the projected lineup for Friday's matchup with St. Louis.
Hertl will miss a third consecutive game Friday, and the Sharks have yet to release any information regarding a potential time frame for his return. The 24-year-old winger's next opportunity to rejoin the lineup will arrive Sunday against the Flames.
