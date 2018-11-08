Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Out again Thursday
Hertl (head) will not be active for Thursday's road game against the Stars, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Hertl will miss his second consecutive game with the head injury, but there doesn't seem to be any plan for the Sharks to place him on injured reserve.
