Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Out Thursday, but will avoid surgery
Hertl (lower body) will miss Thursday's home contest against the Maple Leafs, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said Hertl will be reevaluated Friday, adding that the scoring winger will not require surgery. Marcus Sorensen -- who enjoyed a three-point outing against the Predators on Tuesday -- figures to see the biggest value boost in fantasy value among Sharks while Hertl is out of commission.
